Plans to convert an industrial unit to become the new home of a gymnastics club in Burntwood have been approved.

Invoke Gymnastics has earmarked the unit on Burntwood Business Park after outgrowing its current base nearby.

A planning statement said:

“Interest in the club and its facilities has grown incredibly fast, and within a small period, the club needs to adapt its operation to cope with the demand. “The club has increased its after-school classes to 32 children per hour to offer more sporting opportunities for the community and increase employment opportunities by expanding to four full time staff and ten part time staff. “Despite expanding to the current unit’s full capacity, the club has still accumulated over 1,000 applications from families in and around Burntwood and Lichfield to access gymnastics sessions. “As the demand for participation at Invoke has increased, so has the demand for parking, which when combined with its neighbours at its current premises, has created challenges for both Invoke’s customers and the neighbouring units. “The club has put in place policy, which allows 25% of its customers to stay and watch each week, to reduce vehicles staying on site. However, with the growing waiting lists and missed employment opportunities this is causing, the club has decided the most effective long-term solution is to move to a larger premises with its own dedicated car parking.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.