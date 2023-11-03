A plan to use part of the land earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme for car parking has been approved.

Lichfield District Council will convert a section of the former Tempest Ford garage as an overflow facility for its offices for a three-year period.

While weekday daytime parking will only be for council staff and businesses using the local authority’s offices, it will be opened up for public use in the evening and at weekends.

The proposals were approved by the council’s planning committee this week.

Chair Cllr Thomas Marshall said:

“Bearing in mind this is only a three year application, it is a temporary structure being created and it probably fits quite well with comments that Lichfield at times does lack parking spaces. “This will hopefully help to ameliorate that problem.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Keith Vernon, Conservative representative for Colton and The Ridwares, said he was pleased to see the land being used after lying empty since the garage was demolished.

“Compared to what is on the site – a pile of rubble of no use to anybody – this is a fantastic idea for a short-term, three year period. We should all endorse it. “At least it will be used while a decision is made of what to do with the land in the future.” Cllr Keith Vernon, Lichfield District Council

The use of the 60 new spaces will help to mitigate the impact of the planned demolition of the Birmingham Road multi-storey car park, despite the council previously suggesting the facility was “underutilised”.

“A real bonus for council employees”

Cllr Marshall said the new overflow car park would support the evening and weekend economy.

“We have issues with the Garrick, which is very popular, so it would provide some evening and weekend parking. “A lot of the area in the council buildings has been repurposed and has been reused. It is incumbent of us as landlords to ensure those businesses who work here have adequate parking. “It will be a real bonus for council employees who struggle to find somewhere to park. “On balance this space will be well utilised and will prove a benefit for a great many people.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Diane Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central, said the council needed to ensure more spaces for blue badge holders were made available in any new car park.

“Because the multi-storey is going there are disabled spaces that are there at the moment that will be going. “I’m not thinking during the day time but particularly at evenings and weekend when there may need to be more disabled spaces.” Cllr Diane Evans, Lichfield District Council

But a council officer said the new crushed rubble surface may not be the most suitable location for such drivers, adding that changes to the existing tarmac car park alongside the council house may be a better option for disabled spaces.

Others said the council needed to do more to let motorists know that the council facility could be used at evenings and weekends.

Cllr Joseph Powell, Conservative member for Little Aston and Stonnall, said:

“Can we make some effort to let people know this car park is here for the general public at weekend and evenings? “I come in the evenings and it’s virtually empty when there are things on at the Garrick – if people knew they’d make good use of it.” Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council