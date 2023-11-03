A schools singing programme will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a production of community opera Noye’s Fludde in Lichfield.

MusicShare runs five choirs, three of which will be involved as soloists and the chorus when Benjamin Britten’s work is performed on 10th and 11th November at Lichfield Cathedral.

A spokesperson said:

“The opera sets the medieval mystery play text about Noah’s Ark and has parts for amateur and professional musicians, making this the perfect piece to celebrate a singing programme, which in its 20 years, has worked with all ages and abilities.

“The animals are, of course, played by local schoolchildren and across the performances will feature students from Lichfield schools of Chadsmead Primary Academy, Queen’s Croft High School, Lichfield Cathedral School, Rocklands School, St Michael’s CE Primary School and Willows Primary School.

“It will also feature professional soloists playing Mr and Mrs Noye and the Voice of God, a professional string quintet, piano duet and organist, plus Lichfield Cathedral School orchestra, U3A recorder players from Lichfield and Stafford and the Alton Handbell Ringers.”