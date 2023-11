A celebration of the music of Mumford and Sons is coming to Lichfield.

Chasing Mumford will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th November.

Since forming seven years ago, the group have supported the likes of Scouting for Girls, Toploader, The Hoosiers, B*Witched, Pixie Lott and The Wurzels.

Complete with 14 instruments, the band aim to capture the folk-rock festival sound of Mumford and Sons.

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.