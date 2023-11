Burntwood will face a tough test as they bid to bounce back to winning ways this weekend.

They suffered defeat on the road at Camp Hill last time out, but will be at home as they look to overcome table-topping Old Saltleians today (4th November).

The visitors have won all seven of their league fixtures so far this season to put themselves ten points ahead of fifth placed Burntwood.

Kick-off at The CCE Sportsway is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, the 2nd XV travel to Atherstone.