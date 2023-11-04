A charity race night is being held to raise money for a local group.

The event at Lichfield Social Club on 1st December will also include a 1990s and 2000s fancy dressy party and disco.

It will raise money for the Friends 2 Friends group, which supports local adults with learning disabilities.

The event starts at 7pm. Tickets are £5 and are available from the social club.

The organisers are also looking for people to donate prizes for a fundraising raffle. Anyone able to help can email [email protected].