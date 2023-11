A Lichfield venue will host the Cheeky Elf for a Christmas party.

The popular character will leave the shelf for the event at the Little Green Frog Cafe in the Three Spires shopping centre.

Visitors will be able to meet the Cheeky Elf as well as enjoy a picnic pack and take part in games and a disco.

The parties will be held from 2.30pm on 17th December and 3.45pm on 23rd December.

Admission is £18 per child. For more information and to book, visit the Little Green Frog Cafe website.