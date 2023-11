A fixture switch means Lichfield RUFC’s top of the table clash against Long Eaton this weekend will now be at home.

Heavy rainfall has left the Nottinghamshire pitches unplayable, meaning the tie will take place at Cooke Fields instead.

Lichfield currently sit at the summit, six points in front of Long Eaton who lie second.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere this weekend, Lichfield 2nds are scheduled to travel to Nuneaton.