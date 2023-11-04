The Erasmus Darwin Memorial Lecture will explore how a telescope is changing views on the universe.

Dr Henrik Melin will give the talk at the Lichfield Garrick on Thursday (9th November).

He will discuss the impact of the James Webb Space Telescope since it was launched in December 2021.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Science and Engineering Society, said:

“The telescope was launched in 2021 and the data returned has provided incredible new discoveries which may ultimately re-write our textbooks about the universe. “Dr Melin will highlight some of the extraordinary findings.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.