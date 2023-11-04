Saxophonist Emma Johnson will be bringing her Gravy Boat quartet to Lichfield later this month.

The Leeds-based group will be at Cathedral Hotel on 15th November.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“The group won the Peter Whittingham Award to record their debut album, Worry Not, which was released to great acclaim in 2021. “Since then, they’ve completed a national tour, welcoming audiences with stories, warmth and melodic, spacious compositions that allow each band member to shine.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Arts website.