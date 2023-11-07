A community group has given signs around Lichfield a makeover.

Lichfield Litter Legends decided to give the eight city welcome markers a spruce up after talks with Lichfield City Council.

New bulbs and plants have been added at Walsall Road, Lichfield Road, Western Bypass, London Road, Birmingham Road, Cappers Lane, Tamworth Road and Burton Road.

A spokesperson said:

“For around two years we have been discussing the neglected state of these signs which are the gateways to Lichfield and this month we decided to take action. “Any previous work on these signs had been overgrown and all old planters had been discarded. We purchased new planters where required, with one planter being made by one of our members. “The major plants were very kindly donated by Garry Snape of Bluestone Plants who has been selling plants on the marketplace on Friday and Saturday for over 30 years. “A total of 400 bulbs have been planted around the signs and we plan to scatter some wild flower seeds in the spring. There is still some ongoing work to put in more winter flowering plants.” Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson

The planters have also been given an added touch ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

“Because we are at that special time in the year when we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice for us, we have added poppies to the planters, made by our group members. “We hope that all will agree that these areas are now looking much better with the signs cleaned, the planters in place and planted out. “We are also hoping that this will be a warm and friendly welcome to our fair city for visitors and residents alike.” Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson