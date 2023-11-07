A Lichfield karting star has made his debut in an international competition – but was left to rue what might have been after damage left him unable to find his best form.

Finlay Lines took part in the 2023 IAME World Finals in Portugal, where he competed against more than 100 drivers.

He scored consistently in the qualifying heats to finish 29th and secure a seventh row spot in SuperHeat 2.

Things started brightly as Finlay looked to secure a prominent position in the final and he soon climbed from 14th place to fifth.

But contact with another kart meant he was left with a damaged wheel hub and limped home in 27th.

Results across the weekend meant he did reach the mini-final, but the issue sustained earlier meant he could achieve no higher than 30th.