Joe Haines racked up his 200th appearance for Lichfield City this weekend in their 3-0 win over Romulus – and celebrated the milestone with a hat trick of assists.

Haines has been the beating heart of a back line which has conceded fewer goals than any other team in the league so far this campaign.

He has also chipped in with City’s goal tally, netting four times for his side this season.

Among his 200 appearances were a goal at Molineux in May that saw Lichfield crowned JW Hunt Cup champions.

Haines will hope to clock up another appearance this weekend when City travel to Newark and Sherwood United in the second round of the FA Vase.