A man has been jailed for more than nine years after causing the death of another driver in Lichfield.

Marius Mihai, 36, from Walsall, was driving a VW Passat on 23rd December last year on the A5 at Wall.

He collided with a Ford Fiesta just after 10.20pm on the Wall Island roundabout.

The driver of the Fiesta, Richard Allen from Lichfield, died at the scene. The 33-year-old was due to get married on New Year’s Eve.

Specialist officers analysed CCTV footage and found that Mihai was driving on the A5 in excess of 110mph immediately before the collision happened. He was also under the influence of alcohol and on a video WhatsApp call at the point of the crash.

Mihai had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in an earlier appearance and was sentenced to nine years and eight months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court yesterday (6th November). He was also banned from driving for 137 months.

PC Matt Brailsford from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“Mihai drove at a dangerous speed, while intoxicated and while using his mobile phone. If he was driving responsibly, this avoidable incident wouldn’t have happened. “His actions have devastated the family of Richard and our thoughts are still very much with them as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss. “No sentence will ever be sufficient for the family but I hope that Mihai understands that his actions have consequences, and in this case, tragic ones. “Speed, alcohol and mobile phone use are three of the four main reasons for fatal collisions. I would implore people to ensure they drive safely and responsibly so that families like that of Mr Allen do not have their lives destroyed.“ PC Matt Brailsford, Staffordshire Police