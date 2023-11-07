Pedestrians and cyclists are being urged to “be bright and be seen” on Staffordshire’s roads this winter so they are visible and stay safe.

The county council is coordinating an awareness campaign in Staffordshire, which also reminds drivers to look out for people during the darker evenings and as weather begins to turn.

The initiative encourages people to wear reflective and visible clothing when they’re out and about to ensure they can be seen clearly.

Staffordshire County Council’s active school travel team will be visiting primary schools to raise the profile of their new-look campaign and give interactive demonstrations..

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We all need to take extra care over the winter months to ensure that everyone can travel safely on Staffordshire’s roads. “Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists can make themselves more visible by wearing bright, fluorescent and reflective clothing and motorists can help by reducing their speed and giving extra space when overtaking. “As a council, it’s our duty to raise awareness of national road safety campaigns to protect all road users across Staffordshire. “This year, we’ve taken a fresh approach and put our own stamp on the campaign to educate young people in the right way, by making the message simple, yet powerful to keep them safe over the winter months. “I would like to pass on my thanks to the Active School Travel team who do such an important job all year round to keep the young people of Staffordshire as safe as possible on our roads.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council