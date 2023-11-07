Local schoolchildren have been working with theatre professionals to showcase their talents as part of the Lichfield Garrick’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

The city centre venue’s milestone is being marked with a series of initiatives as part of the Garrick20 scheme.

The Garrick’s community team has been working with local schools as part of efforts to ensure the celebrations are not confined to the theatre.

A spokesperson said:

“The team’s mission is clear – to support the curriculum and provide students with an opportunity to be inspired within the arts. “These activities not only add a touch of excitement to the classroom but also foster creativity and imagination among the younger generation. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with 20 schools currently signed up for the programme, already meeting our initial commitment, with more to come. “This surge in interest highlights the community’s eagerness to engage with the arts and underscores the importance of cultural enrichment in education.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The work has seen each school received tailored support to spark creativity and engage youngsters in performing arts.

“As we celebrate two decades of theatrical excellence, the Lichfield Garrick remains committed to enhancing the cultural landscape of the region and inspiring the next generation of artists.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

More details on the Garrick20 project can be found at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.