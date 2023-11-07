A rare Second World War Mickey Mouse gas mask case designed to make children less frightened of respirators is being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Discovered at a property in Erdington, the tin goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Monday (13th November).

Relatively few of the cases were made before the government of the day ruled that all metal was needed for the war effort.

On the multi-coloured tinplate case, Mickey is depicted wearing his respirator as his nephews try to guess who or what the masked figure is.

Jon Price, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“It was thought using Mickey Mouse as a role model would make the thought of wearing a gas mask less scary for children. “It is believed only a relatively small number of these tins were produced as the Government decided all metal was needed for the war effort.” Jon Price, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

The full listing can be viewed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates a week before the sale.