The wet weather was the only winner at The CCE Sportsway at the weekend.

Match official Ethan Sephton called the fixture off between Burntwood and Old Saltleians shortly before the kick off due to standing water on the pitch and rain continuing to fall.

The likely new date for the fixture is 25th November.

The 2nd team were in action over the weekend though as they travelled to Atherstone for their league fixture and returned with a losing bonus point following a tough encounter.

The hosts lead 12-7 at the break courtesy of two tries and a conversion. Rob Jones replied with a try for Burntwood converted by skipper Craig Seedhouse.

Atherstone extended their lead with another try in the second period, but Seedhouse salvaged the bonus point with a late penalty goal.

The Colts welcomed Longton for a club game on Sunday afternoon. Three times they levelled the scores before two late tries and a conversion saw the visitors take the win 29-17 after an entertaining fixture.

This Saturday (11th November) league fixtures continue with Burntwood 1sts travelling to face Stafford while the 2nds welcome Bloxwich – both kick offs are 2.15pm.