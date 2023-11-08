Police are appealing for help to find a missing Lichfield man.

Carter, 41, was last seen by relatives on 1st March, but was not reported missing until 5th November.

Police say he is believed to be sleeping rough and may recently have visited the Hounslow area of West London.

Carter is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, of a large build and with short hair.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts or those with any information are asked to get in touch by calling police on 101, quoting incident 279 of 5th November or by using live chat at www.staffordshire.police.uk.