An appeal has been launched after a crash in Lichfield left two men in a critical condition.

It happened on the A5 at around 6.45am yesterday (7th November) and involved two lorries and a white Ford Fiesta.

The road was closed while emergency services rescued two men who were trapped in their vehicles.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, and the driver of one of the lorries, a man in his 50s, were taken to hospital. Both remain in a critical but stable condition. “The driver of the second lorry stayed at the scene to help officers with enquiries. “Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with CCTV and dashcam footage from the area are asked to get in touch with us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 83 of 7th November.