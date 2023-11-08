The sounds of the Britpop era will be revisited at a gig in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Guildhall will host local band Britpop Reunion for the concert on 23rd December.

Fronted by Andrew Starkey, the gig will feature the hits of the 1990s in a show packed with music memories.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready to return to the last sane decade and relive the iconic era of 90s music as Britpop Reunion in a one-off event promising a night of musical brilliance, featuring the most beloved hits from the 1990s. “The band will even perform some classic Christmas songs on the night to enjoy one last night out before the holiday season takes over.”

As well as live music from the band, there will also be themed DJ performances, while ticket holders will also be entered into a competition to win a new custom electric guitar.

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.