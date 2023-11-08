People seeking support in Lichfield are now able to do so at a new location.

Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire (CASES) has moved to District Council House from former premises at Levetts Fields.

They offer free and confidential advice on issues including debts, welfare benefits, housing, consumer matters and immigration.

The new site at Frog Lane includes a ground floor office and two private meeting rooms.

John Griffiths, chair and trustee of CASES, said:

“As a provider of high-quality independent advice and information to residents of Lichfield District, we are delighted to relocate to Lichfield District Council as it creates so many benefits to our community. “As part of Lichfield’s Community Hub, it will provide so much more convenience to visitors and users of our service in a much more modern and appropriate setting. “The move also increases our visibility and as the move demonstrates value for money, it will enable us to further invest in our Burntwood office, so we are able to commit our support across the district. “We would like to thank Lichfield District Council for giving us the opportunity to share their modern facilities and form part of their community hub.” John Griffiths

Lichfield District Council’s director of operations, Andrew Rowbotham, said:

"We have been working with CASES over the past 18 months to bring their service into District Council House as part of our efforts to turn the building into a local hub for the community and local business. "The council is delighted to welcome CASES to District Council House and is looking forward to a productive, collaborative future working together."

Anyone wanting to access CASES is asked to make an appointment by calling freephone 0808 278 7977.