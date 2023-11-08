Carbon emissions at Staffordshire County Council have continued to fall over the last year, a new report has revealed.

Figures from the authority show that the figure has dropped by 50% since it declared a climate change emergency in 2019.

The county council says it intends to carry out further steps to reach net zero by 2050.

Among the measures introduced include the use of biofuel in their gritting fleet rather than conventional diesel.

More than 425 properties across the county were also recipients of £5.75million worth of energy efficiency upgrades as part of the Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for climate change, said:

“The county council can be proud of how much we have achieved in the last year to reduce carbon emissions as highlighted in the report. “Although the authority only accounts for a small percentage of the county’s emissions, we still have a part to play. “We have already made excellent progress by reducing our emissions by 50 per cent and we continue to take significant steps in reaching our target of net zero by 2050, through the proposals in our action plan.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The full report will be discussed at a meeting of the county council cabinet on 15th November.