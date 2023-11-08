Formal plans have been submitted for the demolition of a youth centre and skate park in Burntwood.

The Cherry Close facility will be knocked down to make way for a new health centre on the site.

A planning report submitted to Lichfield District Council said the decision had been made due to a deterioration in the buildings and they fact they “are surplus to requirements” by Staffordshire County Council.

It added:

“Renovation or repurposing of the building would not be cost effective. “The building has been subject of multiple attacks of vandalism and unauthorised access.” Planning statement

Questions had been raised by Sport England over the potential loss of facilities associated with the playing fields.

But the planning statement said alternative options were available nearby.

“Consideration should be given to the high quality and sustainable facilities within the adjacent Leisure Centre. “Without a long term and sustainable use of the former youth centre building – the retention of welfare facilities, which ultimately compete with purpose built Leisure Centre facilities, is unsustainable. “Mitigation for the retained use of the football pitches throughout the delivery programme for demolition will be managed by pedestrian access.” Planning statement

The building had previously been used by groups such as Liberty Jamboree, which has recently seen planning permission granted for works to enable them to move to a new base in Lichfield, and Midland Soccer Academy which launched a petition against the plans to build a health centre on the site.

Full details of the demolition plans can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.