Lichfield’s MP has paid tribute to fallen soldiers from the Staffordshire Regiment.

Michael Fabricant placed a memorial in New Palace Yard in the Palace of Westminster.

The Conservative MP said:

“I am so glad that the Speaker of the House of Commons has given Members of Parliament the opportunity to do this.

“We should all spend time to remember those of our armed forces who fell in service to our country, our democratic ideals, and for future generations.

“It is thanks to them that the Palestine demonstrators who recently assaulted Royal British Legion poppy sellers are free to demonstrate in the first place. Demonstrations were banned in Nazi Germany and still are today in most parts of the middle east where democracy is unknown.”

Michael Fabricant