Lichfield’s MP has paid tribute to fallen soldiers from the Staffordshire Regiment.
Michael Fabricant placed a memorial in New Palace Yard in the Palace of Westminster.
The Conservative MP said:
“I am so glad that the Speaker of the House of Commons has given Members of Parliament the opportunity to do this.
“We should all spend time to remember those of our armed forces who fell in service to our country, our democratic ideals, and for future generations.
“It is thanks to them that the Palestine demonstrators who recently assaulted Royal British Legion poppy sellers are free to demonstrate in the first place. Demonstrations were banned in Nazi Germany and still are today in most parts of the middle east where democracy is unknown.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant will also take part in Armistice Day commemorations this weekend.
“I shall be laying a wreath on behalf of the House of Commons and of the Government at the National Memorial Arboretum.
“The following Day on Remembrance Sunday, I shall be doing the same in Abbots Bromley in the north of the Lichfield constituency.
“Cllr Alan White, the leader of Staffordshire County Council and chairman of Lichfield Conservatives, will deputise for me and lay on wreath in the Garden of Remembrance in Lichfield.
“We shall never forget the service given by members of our armed forces. Their memories live on.”Michael Fabricant