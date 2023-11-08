Homeowners are being invited to find out more about a part exchange scheme operating at a housing development in Alrewas this weekend.

Crest Nicholson will host the event at its Green Acres site between 10am and 5pm on 11th November.

Members of the company’s sales teams will be on hand to talk about the process, including who is eligible.

The company will also have details on new part exchange schemes available for buyers.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said:

“With challenging market conditions meaning many potential buyers are seeing the sale of their old property falling through, part exchange schemes can be a huge helping hand to give buyers peace of mind at a time when they are making an important decision. “With our range of schemes, we work with our customers to make their move a reality and take the pressure off homemovers of dealing with estate agents. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community to Green Acres to discuss their needs and support them in choosing the home and scheme that’s best for them.” Vanessa MacNee, Crest Nicholson Midlands

Prices at Green Acres start at £262,500 for a two bedroom property and £340,000 for a three bedroom home. Four bedroom properties start at £470,000.

For more information or to book an appointment call 01283 893 224 or visit the Crest Nicholson website.