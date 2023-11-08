A night for poets and creative writers will be staged in Lichfield next year.

The open mic night will be hosted on 9th January at the Lichfield Garrick as part of the venue’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

They will be joined by Word Perfect Creative Writing who will give readings from 7pm, before the floor is left open to local writers.

A spokesperson said:

“The highlight of the night is the open mic session, where anyone with a passion for poetry, fiction or drama is invited to share their artistic creations with an eager audience. “The open mic slots, each lasting five minutes, will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. So, if you’re eager to take the stage, make sure to put your name down for a slot when you arrive. “This event promises an enriching experience for all, offering a platform for both established and emerging writers to showcase their art. “Whether you’re a writer or simply appreciate the power of words, bring your friends and family along to enjoy an evening of creativity.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For more details on the event email [email protected].