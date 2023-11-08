A service has marked the opening of a Field of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Royal British Legion has launched the site – one of six across the country – for people to remember the fallen.

The fields feature thousands of personal tributes planted, with the Alrewas one containing more than 12,000 dedications.

The Field of Remembrance will be open to visitors until 27th November.

Phillippa Rawlinson, director of Remembrance at the Royal British Legion, said:

“With each tribute planted, someone is remembering a loved one, a family member, a friend or comrade, as well as simply acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made by those who have served across our Armed Forces. “The Royal British Legion plant each and every tribute we receive, and members of the public can come and visit each site to see their tribute and to reflect and remember those who fell to serve our country.” Phillippa Rawlinson, Royal British Legion