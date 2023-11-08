Silhouetted soldiers have been installed across Burntwood ahead of Remembrance weekend.

Burntwood Town Council has put up the four displays at Burntwood Green, Chase Terrace, Milestone Road and Chasetown.

Created by the Royal British Legion, the silhouettes depict a First World War-era soldier.

Cllr Steve Norman, Burntwood Town Council’s deputy leader, said:

“I hope the Tommy figures will help all Burntwood residents to remember the sacrifices our armed services have made since HG Wells said in 1914 ‘the war to end all war’.” Cllr Steve Norman, Burntwood Town Council

The silhouettes will remain in place until after Remembrance Sunday before being put into storage until next year.