An appeal has been launched for the return of a silhouetted soldier in Burntwood after it went missing just days after being installed.

The figure was one of four put up by Burntwood Town Council ahead of Remembrance weekend.

The installations are based on a World War One soldier and were due to be taken down after Remembrance Sunday for use in future years.

But one of them went missing from a site at Ironstone Road yesterday (8th November), with searches so far failing to locate it.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council said:

“We are disappointed that the Tommy statue has gone missing. “It was placed there as part of our respectful Remembrance of those who have suffered and given their lives in wartime. “I can only hope that somehow this Tommy can find its way back to us.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council