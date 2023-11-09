A Burntwood school is hoping to secure funding to create improvements to their outdoor garden area.

Fulfen Primary School has launched the soup garden and polytunnel project to help teach children more about growing plants and vegetables.

An application to Burntwood Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy fund will be discussed by councillors at a meeting next week.

A spokesperson for thew school said:

“We started to renovate and extend our small school garden in September 2022. It was unused and unsafe, but in just 12 months we have now created a beautiful haven for birds, bees, butterflies and, of course, our children. “We have also enjoyed running Saturday morning, Wednesday and Thursday evening gardening clubs. “The garden has been called the Soup Garden because the children have planted vegetables and herbs that can be harvest and turned into soup. A lot of the children did not know what carrots, potatoes or leeks looked like while they were growing. “This garden has not only opened their minds to fresh fruit and vegetables but it has given them a sense of nurturing and the pleasure of watching something that they have planted grow. “At the end of every session, we encourage mindfulness which gives them a feeling of achievement and builds on their self-esteem.” Fulfen Primary School spokesperson

The school is hoping to secure £5,000 to help continue the development of the garden.

“We would like to apply for funding to enable us to buy a polytunnel that would be used as an outdoor classroom all year, whatever the weather. “The children would be growing fruits, vegetables and bedding plants from seed. We will encourage them to set up a small enterprise, selling produce to parents and the community. This enterprise will enhance not only their learning but also their ability to work as a team. “We are also looking to install some solar panels. These panels would allow us to produce electricity to power lighting in the polytunnel during the winter. This installation would also open the children’s minds to the advantages and importance of renewable energy. “Finally we would also like to invest in some motion cameras. We know we are very privileged to have lots of wildlife in our school vicinity, so we would love for the children to see what happens in the garden at night time.” Fulfen Primary School spokesperson

The application will be discussed by Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee on Monday (13th November).