New figures have revealed that firefighters in Staffordshire went to more than 9,700 incidents in the last year.

The data from the newly-published Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service performance report covering April 2022 to March 2023 also reveals that 832 of those call outs were to crashes on the county’s roads.

The time period also saw 13,000 safe and well visits carried out to offer fire safety advice and fit smoke and heat detectors.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“Last summer saw significant demands on resources, particularly during a hot dry period that resulted in numerous operational incidents. The service’s prevention, protection and response teams handled these incidents professionally, implementing lessons learned from previous debriefs and utilising new equipment and tactics. “Despite a year of significant challenges, the service has once again demonstrated its resilience and dedication and I would like to thank everyone at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their continued hard work and commitment in protecting our communities across the county and city.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber

While the service has reported a 38% increase in small outdoor fires, there has been a 7% decrease in the number of accidental house fires – 408 in total – and a decrease of almost a third in the number of accidental house fire injuries.

The Chief Fire Officer added:

“Whilewe are pleased to see a decrease in accidental dwelling fires and in the number of associated fire injuries, we are concerned in the increase of small outdoor fires. “It is important that everyone thinks about the impact of their actions whilst enjoying the great outdoors. “Please control your actions and remember fire doesn’t discriminate – it burns whatever is in its path, whether that is grass, trees, cars, homes or businesses.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber