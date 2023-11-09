Final preparations are underway for the Lichfield Arts Beer Festival.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday (10th and 11th November) at Lichfield Guildhall.

It will feature more than 30 real ales and ciders from local and regional breweries, along with food and soft drinks.

Live music will also be on offer on the Saturday evening.

Entry on Friday is £2, while admission on Saturday is £2 before 6pm and 3pm afterwards.

For more details visit the Lichfield Arts website.