Final preparations are underway for the Lichfield Arts Beer Festival.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday (10th and 11th November) at Lichfield Guildhall.
It will feature more than 30 real ales and ciders from local and regional breweries, along with food and soft drinks.
Live music will also be on offer on the Saturday evening.
Entry on Friday is £2, while admission on Saturday is £2 before 6pm and 3pm afterwards.
For more details visit the Lichfield Arts website.
In light of the governments recent announcement about smoking it’s strange that the same view isn’t taken about alcohol which seems to be sociably more acceptable when in fact causes more problems in society than smoking ever did/does. When did you hear of someone being killed on the road by a driver smoking too much or being banned from driving for smoking to much (weed aside)? How about victims of domestic violence who have been attacked by their partner because they’d had one to many or drunken fights outside pubs, these incidents don’t happen because of smoking. The list is endless. In 2003, a ban on tobacco promotion came into effect in the UK, that stopped tobacco marketing through print & broadcast media, billboards, the internet, direct mail, product placement, promotions, free gifts, coupons and sponsorships and yet the same does not apply to alcohol. Yet here we are celebrating it with a festival by The Arts Council, not their remit. Alcohol is not art….is it?