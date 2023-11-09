A new group set up to manage community buildings in Lichfield is inviting people to find out more about becoming a member of the organisation.

Curborough Community Association CIO was founded in September to take on the leases and responsibility for both Curborough Community Centre and the historic Cruck House.

Both sites had previously been overseen by an unincorporated charity.

Now the CIO is keen for people who live in Lichfield city to join as new members.

Trustee James Flintham said:

“At the first meeting we are giving our user groups the opportunity to speak to members about what they do. “We will also be asking members what their priorities are for the future services offered by the association, about our buildings and also what people would like to see at these member meetings.” James Flintham

Membership is free and open to people aged over 16.

The first quarterly meeting will be held at 2pm on 19th November in the Dorothy Godfrey Room at Curborough Community Centre.

James added:

“We look forward to welcoming members new and old to the meeting.”

For more details visit curborough.community.