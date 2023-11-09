More than 280 knives have been collected in 12 weeks at new collection bins across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Four locations at Morrisons supermarkets, Tesco in Lichfield and Burntwood Leisure Centre were chosen for the collection points after funding from the Staffordshire Commissioner.

The knives left in the bins will now be melted down and recycled.

Yvonne James, principal community safety officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Our levels of knife crime are still low compared to neighbouring areas, however having 280 knives disposed of in our knife bins in only 12 weeks, is an incredible achievement. “That’s 280 knives that are out of circulation, that cannot now be used in crime, or cause harm. “Not only that, some of these would have just been placed in normal household waste and then taken to landfill, but instead are now going to be melted down and the metal recycled by the British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry.” Yvonne James

The figures have been released after a report questioned the decision to bring the Knife Angel to Lichfield earlier this year.

The council’s overview and scrutiny committee will hear how “a review of the lessons learned” had taken place around the arrival of the anti-knife crime installation.

But Cllr Richard Cox – who authored the report – said the benefit of the bins had been clear.

The cabinet member for community engagement said:

“Seeing 280 knives that have been placed in the knife bins in Lichfield and Burntwood in just 12 weeks clearly demonstrates the importance of ensuring knives are safely disposed of. “The implications of knife crime are devasting to those affected and therefore I believe it appropriate that the Council raises awareness to the dangers of knife crime and keeping our communities safe.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Inspector Karen Green, Deputy Commander of Lichfield Local Policing Team, said:

“Our knife bins are available to the public to deposit knives and other weapons safely. They are very successful in removing thousands of knives from our streets, homes and communities every year. “We continue to work as a partnership to divert people away from involvement in knife crime, gangs and violence in general and towards other activities, such as sports and volunteering. “If you have information about someone who carries a knife, then you can tell us by reporting it online, by ringing 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.” Inspector Karen Green