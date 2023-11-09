A junior karting star from Lichfield is celebrating after claiming a dramatic race victory.

Finlay Lines took top spot on the podium in round seven of the 2023 Trent Valley Kart Club Championship MiniMax 950 in Lincolnshire.

The ZipKart driver left it late to claim the win, completing a last lap pass to take the chequered flag.

Finlay got off to a strong start by setting the seventh fastest qualifying time, but saw setup issues seeing him finish eight and tenth in the heats.

But after ringing the changes ahead of the final, the city speedster was able to showcase is path, climbing from eighth on the grid to take the victory.