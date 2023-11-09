Finnegan's Revival
Finnegan's Revival

Irish jigs and sea shanties will be the order of the day when a band perform in Lichfield.

Finnegan’s Revival will be at The Feathers tomorrow (10th November).

The band are on stage from 9pm.

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments