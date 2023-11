Volunteers are being invited to join a working party to clear up a canalside area in Whittington.

It will be the second time the group have met, having previously cleared weeds and nettles as well as repainting woodwork.

The working party will meet at Whittington Bridge at 10am on Saturday (11th November).

A spokesperson said:

“Many hands make light work, so please report for duty if you can spare an hour or two.”