A campaign has seen a focus on safety for people visiting Lichfield city centre at night.

Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire Police teamed up for the operation.

Checks were carried out on taxi drivers and their vehicles, as well as visits to pubs across the city.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and Local Plan, said:

“Lichfield is a great place to visit in the daytime and the evening – these operations help to make sure that people arriving or leaving in taxis – and visiting one of our brilliant pubs or restaurants – can do so safely. “Being a taxi driver comes with considerable responsibility and our licensing officers do a range of actions to keep people safe including criminal record checks and ensuring that the vehicle is roadworthy. “Further operations are planned so that people visiting the city centre over the festive period can be certain that we are looking after their wellbeing.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council