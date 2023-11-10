Expanded childcare provision for pre-school years has been hailed as “great news” for families across Staffordshire.

Increases in government-funded hours for younger children will begin in April 2024.

The expansion means that eligible working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare a week. Then, from September 2024, 15 hours of free childcare will be extended down to the age of nine months for eligible working parents.

From September 2025, eligible working parents of children aged nine months and upwards will be entitled to 30 hours’ free childcare per week right up to their child starting school.

Staffordshire County Council said work is now taking place to plan how best to use the expansion to support families and childcare providers.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“The introduction of additional funded childcare is great news for parents but it’s also a fantastic opportunity for young children. “At 97%, almost all Staffordshire’s pre-school providers are rated good or outstanding so this gives toddlers very good play and learning opportunities that will help them make the most of school.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The council says it is allocating increasing numbers of staff to work with pre-school providers to share expertise and introduce specialist help at an early age for children identified as needing it.

One challenge for the authority, however, is the increasing number of children being identified as having delayed development or Special Educational Needs at pre-school age, with figures showing a 70% increase in referrals from 600 in 2019 to 1,020 in 2023.

The county council has piloted two trials programmes for the Department for Education focusing on speech and development in young children.

Cllr Sutton said:

“One project, Hungry Little Minds, has focused on encouraging parents to chat, play and read with their babies from the outset, while the other – the Early Communication Screening – helps professionals identify any speech or communication issues at the earliest opportunity and find the appropriate help. “Both have been a great success in Staffordshire and we will use those schemes and the benefits that come from attending a good pre-school, to help get our young children ready to make the most of school and get the best start in life.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council