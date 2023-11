Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a fight in Lichfield earlier this year.

The incident happened outside Walkabout on Bird Street at around 1am on 24th June.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 50 of 24th June.

Alternatively, people can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.