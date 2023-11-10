People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take a moment to pay tribute to members of the armed forces who lost their lives and were involved in the nation’s wars.

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday will be marked by services at the National Memorial Arboretum.

HM Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire, Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, will be in attendance at both services. He said:

“Staffordshire has a special role as the nation’s year-round centre of remembrance, with the focus being the National Memorial Arboretum. “Activities focusing on our desire to remember all those who have served and lost their lives for our country will take place right across the county over several days. “I hope and expect that the people of Staffordshire will come together to pay their respects to all those involved in past conflicts.” HM Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire, Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As a former serving soldier and long-standing supporter of the services, I think it’s really important that we take time to remember and honour those who gave up their lives for our freedom. “Staffordshire has always had a strong connection with the armed forces, and even today we have large bases in Stafford and Lichfield, along with many veterans, reservists, cadets, and armed forces families across the county. “Supporting them and recognising their huge contribution is important and I would urge people to take some time over the weekend to pay tribute and show our appreciation.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council