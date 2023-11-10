Plans to partially demolish a Lichfield property and build a new home on land in Lichfield have been rejected.

The proposals were for an existing bungalow at 49 Gaia Lane.

The development would have seen the 2,500 square metre plot divided into two to make way for the new home.

But planning chiefs refused permission for the work, saying:

“The proposed development would result in conflict between protected mature trees and future residential occupants of the development which is likely to result in the unacceptable loss of protected mature trees which form an important landscape feature of significant visual amenity to the local area. “This would therefore cause undue harm to the area in terms of impact on visual amenity and the amenity of future occupants. “It has not been demonstrated that the development would result in an acceptable level of residential amenity for future occupiers, due to the lack of unshaded areas in the proposed private gardens, and there is unacceptable natural light available to serve the proposed dwellings.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.