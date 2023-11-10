Chasetown will hit the road this weekend as they look to make it four league wins in a row.

The Scholars travel to City of Liverpool tomorrow (11th November) having seen off the challenge of Bootle, Trafford and Stalybridge Celtic in their last three outings.

The run has seen them climb back into the upper reaches of the table.

Chasetown currently sit seven points above tomorrow’s hosts and know a win could see them close the three point gap to table toppers Clitheroe and Prescot Cables.

Kick-off at City of Liverpool is at 3pm.