Burntwood will hope to make up ground on the leading pack in the league when they travel to Stafford this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side were without a picture last weekend when rain forced the cancellation of their fixture with Old Saltleians shortly before kick-off.

They’ll be hoping for better look this afternoon (11th November) against a Stafford site sitting eight points and three places above Burntwood int he table.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.