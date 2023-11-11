Workers at Lichfield City Council could be guaranteed to earn the living wage if plans are approved.

Labour has put forward the proposal to amend the authority’s pay policy as part of National Living Wage Week.

If agreed it would mean that workers earn no less than £12 per hour.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said he was pleased to put forward the proposal.

“The council’s hardworking staff do a huge amount to support the community in Lichfield, be it in the Guildhall, Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum or in many other places around our city. “It is right to make sure that our employees are treated well and part of that should be making sure that they earn a wage which they can live on. “I’m happy that we’ve been able to propose this for council next month, and even better that we’ve been able to do so during National Living Wage Week.” Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of the city council next month.