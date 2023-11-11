Lichfield will look to cement their place at the top of the table as they return to action this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens have been undefeated this season, winning all eight of their league encounters so far.

Standing in their way this afternoon (11th November) are Melbourne, who sit fifth in the table and will be hoping to close the gap on the front-running city side.

Lichfield go into the game full of confidence having beaten second placed Long Eaton last time out.

Kick off this afternoon at Cooke Fields is at 2.15pm