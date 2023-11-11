Motorists are being warned of delays at a major Lichfield junction once again later this month.

Cadent will carry out gas main repairs on the A5127 near to Trent Valley island.

It will see temporary traffic lights installed for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to take place between 27th November and 29th December.

A letter to residents from Cadent said:

“Multiple traffic management measures will be in place during the three phases of the

scheme. “Two and three way lights will be used as required. This will enable our team to

complete their work safely and protect members of the public throughout the duration of

the scheme. “We appreciate this is likely to cause you some inconvenience, for which we apologise.

However, this is important work to ensure the safe supply of gas to the area. We will

make every effort to complete the scheme as efficiently as possible.” Cadent spokesperson

The roadworks are the latest in and around the island, with previous schemes leading to lengthy delays for motorists and frustration for residents and businesses due to the ongoing closure of the A38 slip road into Streethay meaning the A5127 is now the only way to access their properties.

Back in March, questions were raised over roadworks at the junction which saw lengthy tailbacks on surrounding routes after it emerged temporary traffic lights had been left in place even after the carriageway repairs had been completed.

Then in July, the queues returned as Cadent carried out three weeks of gas main repairs.

Staffordshire County Council insisted in September that it was taking steps to minimise disruption caused by roadworks despite two separate projects being given the go-ahead to take place on separate days within the same week.

The disruption for Streethay residents has also been exacerbated by the removal of train services to and from Lichfield City until platform repair works are completed at the end of the year.