People are being asked for their views on their ideas for the future of their local communities.

Staffordshire County Council has launched a new survey on the Let’s Talk Staffordshire website.

The authority wants to hear about what community means to people, how they are helping others in their area and to collect ideas on how best to get more residents involved in local initiatives and activities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our Staffordshire communities are varied and wonderful – they provide important connections for so many people. They’re where people support each other, care for one another, and they help people to thrive. “We know everyone has their own ideas about what community means, how they could be changed, and how people can all do their bit to get involved with their communities. “We want to hear your stories and ideas about how we can help you make our communities even better, so every person feels like they belong, and everyone feels like they have the opportunity to help out.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The survey is the next phase of the council’s Doing Our Bit campaign, which launched in 2019 to get residents involved with their communities.

The information collected from the survey will help shape the development of a new communities strategy for Staffordshire.

The survey is open for 12 weeks, closing at the end of January 2024.