A performance by the National Theatre will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

Skylight, starring Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan, will be shown at 7pm on 21st November.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“On a bitterly cold London evening, schoolteacher Kyra receives an unexpected visit from her former lover. “As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.